South Eugene High School Students Identified In Connection To School Threats

Eugene, Ore. – Eugene Police have identified two students from South Eugene High School who were involved in four threats made against the school this month. Detectives from the Eugene Police Department (EPD) and local FBI agents have contacted the students and their families, who have cooperated with the investigation. The Lane County District Attorney’s Office will handle the prosecution; however, the names of the students are being withheld due to their status as juveniles.

According to investigators, it is believed that the local suspects used the internet to pay an individual or entity to issue threats of violence with the intention of shutting down the school. The identity of this person or persons is still under investigation. Authorities are confident that all the threats were hoaxes, and there are currently no active threats to the school. Similar threats have been reported at schools across the country.

EPD detectives have been working closely with investigators from schools nationwide, sharing crucial information to understand the operation behind these threats. Earlier this month, the FBI took the lead in tracing the origin of the threatening calls, while EPD focused on locating the local suspects responsible for funding the service. EPD has maintained constant communication with the staff of the 4J School District and diligently followed up on any leads that have been received.

A breakthrough in the case occurred when an anonymous social media post was discovered by a 4J school official, offering to make threats for a fee. The information was promptly reported to EPD, who sought the assistance of the FBI in initiating legal proceedings with the relevant social media platform. This information proved invaluable to the investigation and led to further contacts. On Tuesday, EPD detectives and FBI agents executed a search warrant, resulting in the seizure of multiple electronic devices.

The bomb threats targeted South Eugene High School on May 24, May 16, May 10, and May 3. The callers claimed to be inside the school, armed with explosives and, in some instances, a firearm, threatening harm to individuals. Eugene Police conducted thorough searches of the school premises, both inside and outside, and conducted follow-up investigations. The FBI and 4J staff have played a significant role in assisting with the investigation.

These threats have severely disrupted classes, test-taking, and caused substantial stress for students, families, and school staff. Moreover, they diverted critical resources, including patrol officers and special teams, away from regular community service calls.