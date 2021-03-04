“Sounders” Arriving In Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) – A group of Pacific gray whales known as the Sounders because they stop over in Puget Sound during their coastal migration, is beginning to arrive in the region.
As of Wednesday, at least four had been spotted.
Scientists with the nonprofit Cascadia Research Collective say they tend to congregate off Whidbey Island and feed on ghost shrimp.
The first sighting was noted Feb. 3, according to the nonprofit Orca Network.
By Feb. 25, multiple observers reported seeing two whales at once.
As of Wednesday, Cascadia Research had identified at least four whales.