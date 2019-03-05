Someone Filming PSU Students

The Campus Public Safety Office wants you to be aware that as of February 1, 2019 there have been three incidents where individuals were using the restrooms on campus and found that someone was attempting to use a phone to film that person in a stall or peered into the bathroom stall to watch the person. In a separate case a student reported being followed by a male and filmed while walking in Cramer Hall. Please see details of the incidents below.

Accordingly, please be vigilant and aware of your surroundings on and off campus and call 911 or the Campus Public Safety Office at 503-725-4404 if you observe suspicious behavior or if you have any concerns about your personal safety.

Support services from the Women’s Resource Center and Student Health and Counseling Services are available for anyone impacted by violence. If you have any nonemergency concerns regarding safety issues at PSU, please contact Campus Public Safety at 503.725.4407

Suspicious Behavior – Cramer Hall

On February 15, 2019 at 2:08 pm, CPSO took report from a student at the Campus Public Safety Office regarding suspicious behavior in Cramer Hall by a male who was filming them while walking through Cramer Hall. The person is described as white, 5′ 06-10″, proportionate build, light and dark grey short hair; wearing a light grey waist length rain coat, a green fleece or shirt, and blue jeans and an analogue wrist watch with, possibly, a brown leather strap.

Invasion of privacy – Smith Center

On February 5, 2019 at approximately 1230 pm, CPSO took a report from a student who noticed a person holding a phone under the stall as they prepared to use the restroom on the 4th Floor of Smith Center. The only thing seen was is a gold color I-Phone 8.

Invasion of privacy/Trespass Warning– Ondine Residence Hall

On February 2, 2019 at approximately 3:37 am, CPSO was dispatched to the Ondine lobby restroom on a report of male looking through the stall, watching people. Victim/non-student declined prosecution. Suspect also non-student was excluded by CPSO. Closed by exclusion.

Invasion of Personal Privacy – Academic Student Recreation Center

On February 1, 2019 at approximately 2:57 pm, CPSO took a report from a student employee who stated that between 2:15 – 2:30 pm, a person was video-taping them in a bathroom stall, 1st floor women’s restroom, located at the Academic Student Recreation Center. The student became aware of an Android Cellphone (black with gold trim) projected over the stall partition and facing down at them. The student shouted at the person who then left in a hurry. The only description of the subject was a white male, white shirt and dark pants.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.