      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Some Outdoor Restrictions Eased in Washington State

Apr 27, 2020 @ 3:48pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that activities like fishing, hunting and golfing can resume on May 5, at which time people can also return to state parks and other state lands for day trips.

Inslee said  Monday that if the state sees an uptick in infections of the coronavirus or if people don’t continue to abide by social distancing protocols, the activities could once again be restricted.

Public gatherings and events, team sports and camping are all still prohibited under the current stay-at-home order that has been in place since March 23.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 outdoors Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro