Some Outdoor Restrictions Eased in Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that activities like fishing, hunting and golfing can resume on May 5, at which time people can also return to state parks and other state lands for day trips.
Inslee said Monday that if the state sees an uptick in infections of the coronavirus or if people don’t continue to abide by social distancing protocols, the activities could once again be restricted.
Public gatherings and events, team sports and camping are all still prohibited under the current stay-at-home order that has been in place since March 23.