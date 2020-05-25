Some Oregon Coast Hotels To Re-open
CANNON BEACH, Ore. — Staff at hotels in Cannon Beach and Seaside have been cleaning facilities in preparation for reopening on Tuesday. The city councils of both cities voted two weeks ago to rescind restrictions after Governor Kate Brown approved Clatsop County’s Phase 1 reopening.
The Stephanie Inn and Surfsand Resort are among those who will be housing guests once again after more than two months of COVID-19 closures.
Other coastal communities must wait a little longer before reopening tourist areas. Hotels, vacation rentals and campgrounds in Astoria can reopen on Friday, June 5th.
Deschutes County has also been authorized to allow guests once again.