Some Multnomah County Library Branches To Reopen June 1st
PORTLAND, Ore. — The long-awaited re-opening of some Multnomah County Libraries is set for June 1st.
Capitol Hill, Gresham, Holgate, Kenton and Midland libraries will open their doors with capacity and time restrictions.
“We know how much people have missed being inside of library buildings and we are eager to welcome them back,” said Director of Libraries Vailey Oehlke.
The county is currently finalizing modifications to comply with social distancing recommendations.
Plans are underway to restore access in phases at other branches. Details about services and hours can be found at multcolib.org as they become available.