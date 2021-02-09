Some High School Sports Given Green Light To Return
Courtesy: MGN
WILSONVILLE, Ore. – Some of Oregon’s high school athletes will return to the field or court in the next couple of weeks.
The Oregon School Activities Association Board on Monday voted to start cross country and soccer practices on February 22nd and contests on March 1st.
Both activities are good to go in any county of the state.
The Board also voted to allow volleyball to start later this month in counties not in the extreme risk category.
And the Board decided to discuss the return of football on February 17th.
That date was chosen because it’s believed the Governor will update high school sport’s metrics in the coming days.