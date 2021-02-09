      Weather Alert

Some High School Sports Given Green Light To Return

Feb 8, 2021 @ 4:17pm
Courtesy: MGN

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – Some of Oregon’s high school athletes will return to the field or court in the next couple of weeks.

The Oregon School Activities Association Board on Monday voted to start cross country and soccer practices on February 22nd and contests on March 1st.

Both activities are good to go in any county of the state.

The Board also voted to allow volleyball to start later this month in counties not in the extreme risk category.

And the Board decided to discuss the return of football on February 17th.

That date was chosen because it’s believed the Governor will update high school sport’s metrics in the coming days.

TAGS
activities high school osaa sports
Popular Posts
Should Americans Get A 2 Thousand Dollar Check Every Month Just Because Of The China Virus?
One NW Mayor Is Standing Up To Lockdown Kate Brown
Couple Missing On Camping Trip Found
Multiple People Shot In Portland Neighborhood
Route 99 Roadhouse In Clackamas County Loses Liquor License Over Pandemic Protocols