Some Gorge Trails Now Open
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (AP) – State and federal agencies say some trails and day use sites in the Columbia River Gorge are reopening Wednesday, while crowded sites including most waterfall viewing areas, campgrounds, and visitor’s centers will stay closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials from Washington and Oregon, along with the USDA Forest Service, said Wednesday that land managers followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health authorities’ guidance for the outdoor recreation sector in deciding what could reopen.
The public should expect fewer available trails, activities, and services through the summer.
Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking agency websites or ReadySetGorge.com to see what is open.