Soil From Eugene Wood Treatment Facility Contains High Levels Of Chemicals
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Oregon Health Authority are looking into elevated levels of a group of toxic chemical compounds in soil samples taken around a wood treatment facility in Eugene.
The Register-Guard reports although one sample was near homes, the levels of dioxins around the J.H. Baxter wood treatment facility do not pose an immediate health risk to residents, according to DEQ spokesperson Dylan Darling.
The off-site soil samples were given to DEQ as required under a 2019 cleanup plan.
The results indicate the need for more investigation to understand the source and the extent of the contamination.
A Baxter spokesperson was not available for comment.