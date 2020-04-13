Social Media Users Share Their Locations for 12-Year-Old’s Birthday
On Saturday, Brandon Smith turned 12 years old–and his dad posted his unusual birthday request on Twitter.
“I can’t give him the party he deserves, but Brandon loves geography. He would love it if you would RT or reply where you are so he can mark it on his map,” tweeted his sportswriter dad, Jody.
Within three hours, Jody Smith’s tweet was trending; he even got a video shoutout from someone in Antarctica. “Brandon is high-functioning autistic so he doesn’t quite understand all the attention,” Smith said. “Geography and golf have resonated the most with him in his life.” “I can’t believe this blew up,” Smith said. “He doesn’t grasp how many people care, but I’m overwhelmed.”