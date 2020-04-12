Social Distancing Is Working According To New Projections
Health researchers have come up with new projections that show Oregon’s social distancing measures are working.
Oregon Health Authority shared the report on Twitter over the weekend.
The projections estimate that as many as 18,000 cases of COVID-19 have been prevented as well as 500 hospitalizations.
In the news release health experts maintain that current measures must continue to be followed into May to prevent new cases from climbing above their current daily levels.
Researchers said that Oregon’s “health care systems would likely have become overburdened by late April in the absence of these sustained interventions to keep the number of infections under control.”
Read The Full Report Here:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDHS/bulletins/2860a7a