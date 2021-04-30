So Much to See: How Walkable is Portland?
Portland comes in #6 in best cities for parks and “walkability”, beating out cities like New York, Seattle and San Diego.
A new survey looked at cities with at least 300,000 residents, scoring them for walkability metrics, as well how much park land there is, and how much is invested into parks. In the city limits public parks get about $233 per resident, placing the city 5th in the nation. Portland has over 11,500 acres of parks and nature spaces.
Portland earned the fifth-best score for trails, with parks and natural areas in Portland accounting for nearly 18% of the total city area. We scored well in air quality, despite seasonal wood burning smoke in the winter and wildfires in the summer. Cities want to be walkable, because that's a big tourist draw!
Veronica's been checking out as many parks as possible