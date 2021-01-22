So Much To See: Beacon Rock

Beacon Rock State Park in Stevenson Washington is popular with hikers, rock climbers and those just going out for a stroll. If you take the stairs up to the top you’ll get a bird’s eye view of the Gorge, but it’s 848 feet up, and the stairs are steep with over 50 switchbacks. If you don’t want to climb, the River Rock trail is easier, but right now there is mud and fallen tree limbs to deal with, and you can only get to the bridge, not any further than that. It’s a very beautiful area though, so even if you just take a picnic basket and hang out where you can see the Columbia, it’s worth the short drive from Vancouver and Portland!