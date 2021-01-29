So Much To See: Battleground State Park
Battleground State Park is a small state park just a short drive away from Portland and Vancouver. It’s got a great place to get away from the heat in the summer because of the tree canopy that lowers the temperature by a few degrees. In the winter it’s still an amazing place to visit because the trails are well maintained and not super muddy. There are two trails going around the lake, an upper and lower and both are fairly easy for people of all ages. It’s a pretty popular area for fishing and camping. There are a couple of day use picnic areas that even have kitchen areas. There are horse shoe pits and badminton areas, and normally kayaks for rent, but because of COVID, that’s been shut down temporarily. It also has an equestrian camping area, and there are trails that horses use. It can get pretty crowded in the warm months since it’s a fairly small lake, but there are a lot of trails that take you away from the waterfront.
If you know about a hike you’d like to send Veronica on let us know! Shoot her an email at [email protected]