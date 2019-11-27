Snow Storm Closes I-5, Other Highways Near CA Border
Jackson County, Ore. – Interstate 5 southbound into California remains closed this morning at Ashland exit 11.
We are awaiting word after day break from Caltrans on the latest conditions in the Mt. Shasta-Dunsmuir area where blizzard conditions forced the closure last night at about 10 p.m.
One new closure to pass on this: Caltrans reports U.S. 97 south is closed at the Dorris agricultural station.
Common sense and safety are the key words today. Stay on maintained state highways. Do not use GPS to navigate around closures.
“If an interstate freeway is not passable due to snow, please don’t think an unmaintained or limited winter maintenance road is better,” said Jeremiah Griffin, ODOT Assistant ODOT District Manager.
Currently, Oregon 66 and Dead Indian Memorial Roads are partially blocked by semis that tried to get around the I-5 closure.
Conditions throughout the rest of southern Oregon have not changed since last night so refer to news release from late yesterday afternoon.
Be prepared for severe winter driving conditions. Motorists urged to wait for daylight to consider travel plans.
Read more from ODOT: SW Oregon
Travel remains treacherous and not advised tonight (Nov. 26) along the I-5 corridor and other southwest interior Oregon highways. Several highways are closed due to either blizzard conditions and downed trees.
Oregon 138 east of Roseburg is closed due to blizzard conditions from Toketee east to U.S. 97. Oregon 62 from Prospect north, including Oregon 230 to Diamond Lake Junction, is also closed due to white out conditions. Oregon 255 (Carpenterville Highway), which parallels U.S. 101 between Pistol River and Brookings, is closed due to downed trees.
Chains are required both northbound and southbound on the I-5 Siskiyou Summit, south of Ashland. Caltrans is also reporting chain requirements south of the border with heavy snow, blizzard conditions and crashes near Mt. Shasta. Significant traffic back-ups have been observed on road cameras. Caltrans is holding northbound commercial trucks at Redding. Delay travel into this area.
Oregon Highways 38, 42, 42S and U.S. 101 are also reporting either downed trees or power lines, though all remain open to at least a single lane as of Tuesday afternoon.
Travel is not advised in southwest Oregon tonight. Be prepared for wind, low visibility and poor winter driving conditions until the storm passes. Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions as there have been numerous spin-outs and crashes.
Monitor www.Tripcheck.com in Oregon and Quickmap.dot.ca.gov in California for the latest travel conditions.
Winter driving tips available at: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/pages/winter-driving.aspx