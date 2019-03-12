Snow Restocks the Oregon Cascades

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s snowpack – the amount of snow held by the mountains – was below normal in early February but a round of winter storms now has it above normal for much of the state, including the Willamette River Basin.

The Register-Guard reports a dramatic turnaround in weather, from warm and dry to cold and snowy, boosted the snowpack in the past month.

Scott Oviatt, Oregon snow survey supervisor for Natural Resources Conservation Service, said the storms were “very beneficial to the state.”

The Willamette River Basin’s snowpack was at 110 percent of normal for this time of year on Monday, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

On Feb. 8, the Willamette snowpack was 58 percent of normal. More snow now means more water this summer, when the snow melts.