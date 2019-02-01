Snow On Monday? Maybe

Portland, Oregon – It’s been a pretty mild winter in the Rose City until now. Snow is in the forecast. KGW Meteorologist Matt Zaffino says we’re still too far out to get into specifics on if the snow will stick on the valley floor, and how much accumulation we may see. Right now he’s saying Sunday night and into Monday the Portland-area could see snow levels drop down to about 500 feet. One computer model is forecasting up to two-inches of snow, depending on your elevation. More likely above 1,000 feet. Matt says we should know more in the next couple of days. Looking ahead, KGW’s Rod Hill tells us February may see a couple of cold-snaps, with the snow levels dropping.

With the possibility of snow in the forecast Sunday night into Monday morning, ODOT is making sure drivers are prepared. Oregon’s Department of Transportation has more than 50 bags of salt in storage, each weighing more than a ton. If by chance we do get a lot of snow, ODOT tells KGW it has specific areas to target:

Another area is I-5 North getting on to Highway 217. In years past drivers have had a hard time with that flyover ramp. City officials with PBOT say they’re working on a plan this weekend as well.

As is often the case with potential snow in Portland, the details don’t come into focus until we get close to the event. Here’s what thinking I’m right now. @kgwnews #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/mYxYVKIJDI — Matt Zaffino (@Zaffino) February 1, 2019

Here’s what the National Weather Service in Portland is saying: