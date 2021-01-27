Snow Leads To An Exciting Tuesday Afternoon
It was a wild few hours this afternoon as SNOW blanketed much of the west side of Portland. Washington County Sheriff Deputy Brian Van Kleef told KXL that DRIVERS took the brunt of the pain. Several accidents, and even some road closures.
Highway 26 was even closed near milepost 24. Highway 26 did reopen to traffic but drivers are asked to not use it if possible until the roads clear up.
Plows and sanders tackled tough areas in the West Hills where some areas there saw as much as 3 inches of snow.
Winter weather advisory is still affect from the National Weather service.