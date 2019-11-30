Snow in the higher elevations for our area?
The National Weather Service says some snow may be headed into our area for the higher elevations. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our area starting tonight.
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
501 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019
ORZ005>007-WAZ022-039-010015-
/O.NEW.KPQR.WW.Y.0032.191201T0600Z-191201T1800Z/
Lower Columbia-Greater Portland Metro Area-
Central Willamette Valley-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-
Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Yacolt and Amboy
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM PST SUNDAY MAINLY ABOVE 500 FEET ELEVATION…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Elevations 500 feet and above across the Greater
Portland and Vancouver Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley,
Lower Columbia, and the I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions if
planning travel across elevated terrain such as the West Hills
of Portland and South Hills of Salem. Impacts due to
accumulating snow and ice are also possible below 500 feet in
some areas, particularly northern Clark County and western
portions of Washington County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.