Snow In Portland?

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service says we could see a brief period of snow and freezing rain late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Forecasters say any accumulations in the valley should remain under an inch but one to three inches of snow is possible in the north Coast Range valleys.
Icing amounts will also be light, generally ranging from a light glaze to under a tenth of an inch.
The NWS says most areas can expect a few hours of light snow or a rain/snow mix starting sometime between 7 and 10 PM in the central Willamette Valley and later in the Portland area.
Freezing rain is possible in and near the western Columbia River Gorge and east Portland.
Temperatures are expected to move above freezing Sunday and if there is any frozen precipitation on the ground, it will melt rather quickly.
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FROM NWS:
ORZ003-005>007-015-WAZ022-039-040-045-301300-
Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia-
Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-
Western Columbia River Gorge-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-
Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit,
Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland,
Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville,
Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Corbett, Rooster Rock,
Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock,
Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy,
Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, Cougar, North Bonneville,
and Stevenson
324 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...A BRIEF PERIOD OF SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED SATURDAY
NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING...
Light snow is expected to develop Saturday night, likely changing
to a mix of light rain and freezing rain late Saturday night and
into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations should be limited across
the lowest valleys and should remain under an inch. One to three
inches of snow will be possible in the north Coast Range valleys.
Icing amounts will also be light, generally ranging from a light
glaze to under a tenth of an inch.
Most areas can expect a few hours of light snow or a rain/snow
mix, beginning as early as 7 to 10 PM in the central Willamette
Valley, and later in the night further north. A few hours of light
freezing rain is expected to follow in some locations,
particularly in and near the western Columbia River Gorge and east
Portland metro and in the most sheltered valleys along the east
slopes of the Coast Range. Expect precipitation to diminish Sunday
morning across the region and temperatures to slowly warm across
the entire region on Sunday.