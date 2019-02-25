Snow Falling In Portland Metro Area.

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service says much of the Portland Metro area will see now fall through mid morning.
Some areas could see up to 3 inches while other areas may see just a dusting.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2 pm Monday afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Light snow will fall mainly this morning,
but a few light snow showers and flurries could occur
thereafter. Accumulations should generally remain light with a
Trace to 2″ likely. The heaviest amounts are most likely to end
up across the West Hills and across the southern and western
portions of the metro.
* WHERE…In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN…Through 2 PM PST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for slippery road conditions
which may impact the Monday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.