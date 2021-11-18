      Weather Alert

Snoqualmie-North Bend Police Officer Shoots And Kills Man

Nov 18, 2021 @ 10:11am

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) – A Snoqualmie-North Bend police officer shot and killed a 33-year-old man in North Bend’s Torguson Park.

The officer was doing a check at the park and fatally shot someone around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Initial reports differed on what happened but an update Wednesday by the investigation team said a fight “quickly broke out” between the officer and the man when the officer asked him to leave the park because it was closed.

Officials say the officer was knocked down and fired one shot when the man tried to grab the officer’s weapon.

The officer sustained minor injuries and is on administrative leave.

TAGS
North Bend officer involved shooting ois Washington
