Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputy Accused Of Raping Teenage Girl
ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) – A Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy is accused of rape involving a teenage girl he met online.
The Herald reports 26-year-old Anthony Zayas has been charged with third-degree rape and was placed on administrative leave in August.
Charging papers say Zayas met the girl on Tinder, where she used a fake name and claimed to be 19. Documents say she was 14 and told police Zayas gave her alcohol.
The rape charge was submitted Friday in Snohomish County Superior Court.
Court records do not list an attorney for Zayas