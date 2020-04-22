Snohomish County Sheriff Won’t Enforce Stay-At-Home Order
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The sheriff of Washington state’s third largest county says he won’t enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, saying it violates people’s constitutional rights.
Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney announced his position on Facebook Tuesday night, following a statewide address by Inslee in which the governor said the state will not be able to lift many of the stay-at-home restrictions implemented to fight the coronavirus by May 4.
That’s the date through which the current directive is currently in place – but Inslee hopes health modeling in the coming days will allow resumption of some activities.