Snickers Only Thing Left at Work After Halloween

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Snickers stands alone!
In an unscientific social experiment with leftover Halloween candy here at Alpha Media, it’s the mini-snickers that seem to be the least favorite of candy grabbers around here.
Not unlike a lot of offices around the country, people brought in some of their uneaten or unhanded out Halloween candy and put it on the counter for others to grab. We had everything from M&M’s to Sour Patch Kids, Twizzlers, 3 musketeers, nestle bars and what not and as of Thursday morning there is just a pile of snickers left.
We should mention there is another bag of candy in a different spot in the KXL News room, that one has some whoppers and long and flat jolly rancher’s left over. All the Reece’s peanut butter cups are long gone.