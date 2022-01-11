Sneaker Waves Expected Along The Oregon Coast

ASTORIA, Ore–The National Weather Service is reminding us to be extra careful today and tomorrow out on Oregon Beaches. Sneaker waves are possible the next couple of days.
Miles Hega, Meteorologist says, ” it’s not the height of the waves. it’s the power of the waves that is dangerous.” The ocean can look calm but it can fool you. The waves can rush up the beach and knock you down and pull you into the option.
The entire Oregon coast is subject to this wave activity for the next few days. Remember not to turn your back on the water and stay further away from logs sitting on the sand.