Sneaker Wave Warning

Portland, Or. –
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Portland OR
119 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
ORZ001-002-WAZ021-040300-
North Oregon Coast-Central Oregon Coast-South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Tillamook,
Netarts, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport, Cape Foulweather,
Yachats, Florence, Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
...SNEAKER WAVES POSSIBLE ON BEACHES TUESDAY...
There will be an increased chance for sneaker waves on beaches
during the day Tuesday. Sneaker waves run up on the beach
significantly farther than average waves. These waves can
knock people and pets off their feet and sweeping them into the
ocean. Beachgoers should stay off rocks and logs on the beach as
sneaker waves can move these large objects. People have been
seriously injured in the past when a sneaker wave causes a rock or
log to roll onto them.