Smile Reflects Smiles

I’m pretty sure Cooper and I are a perfect example of this…. and now there’s research to back it up. A new study suggests your facial expression could impact how other people feel.

Researchers analyzed the results from 138 studies; involving over 11-thousand people from around the world.

The result?

When you smile, you make other people happier. (I’m gonna insert a “duh” here.)

And the opposite is true. When you express negative emotions, you also impact a person’s mood. Frowning at people makes them feel sadder, and scowling makes people feel angry.

The researchers collaborated between the University of Tennessee and Texas A & M.

I actually experiment with this when I ride the bus. It’s fun to watch it play out.

Read the full study here. 🙂