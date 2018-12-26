Smell Some Whale Breath!

Now is your chance to see 20,000 gray whales swim past Oregon. Rangers tell us mid-December to mid-January is the peak of the winter gray whale migration along the Oregon coast. Oregon State Parks are staffing two dozen locations with smart volunteers, that can answer all your questions. The program is called, “Whale Watching Spoken Here“; it runs through December 31st.

Rangers say, the whales get so close, you can see them, hear them, smell their breath!

They say you should take a warm coat and some binoculars. This page shows you the best spots to catch the whale action.

