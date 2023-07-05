KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

‘Smallville’ Actor Released From Prison For Role In Sex-Trafficking Case Tied To Cult-Like Group

July 5, 2023 9:38AM PDT
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The television actor Allison Mack has been released from a California prison near San Francisco.

Mack pleaded guilty in 2019 for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM.

Mack is best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the television series “Smallville.”

She was sentenced to three years behind bars in 2021 after pleading guilty two years earlier to charges that she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons say she was released Monday.

