Small Wildfire Breaks Out in Gorge

Carson, WA — A new wildfire broke out on the Washington side of Columbia River Gorge Thursday afternoon in Carson, WA. Carson is across the river and just east of Cascade Locks. So far it’s burned about 20 acres of grass and timber. It’s mostly volunteer fire agencies fighting the fire. The biggest challenge is it’s reportedly burning under Bonneville Power Administration Power Line Towers, making an aerial attack difficult, because water can’t be dropped on the towers. Officials say it’s burning near structures, but so far no structures have been lost. About 75 firefighters continue working on containing the fire overnight into Friday. No one was hurt.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.