Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Highway 101 In Washington State
FORKS, Wash. (AP) – A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 101 on the Olympic Peninsula.
That’s according to the Washington State Patrol. Troopers and medics responded to the scene Sunday but the small fixed-wing experimental plane was able to land safely.
The pilot was uninjured, and was able to maneuver the aircraft off the main roadway so that it was not blocking traffic.
It is unknown if the aircraft suffered mechanical or electrical failure at this time.
WSP reports everyone onboard is safe.