Small Plane Crashes Near Graham, Washington

Oct 19, 2020 @ 11:26am

GRAHAM, Wash. (AP) – A small plane crash-landed in a church parking lot near Graham.

KIRO-TV reports Graham Fire and Rescue crews were called to 187th Street East Saturday night.

Officials said three people were on the plane when it lost power.

All three were able to walk away from the crash without injury, first responders said.

There were two student pilots and the flight instructor on the plane.

Officials said the instructor took over the controls when it lost power and landed the plane in an empty parking lot.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It was the second plane crash in Puyallup this week.

