Small Plane Crashes In Southern Oregon

Jan 21, 2021 @ 4:28pm

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Two men were hurt when a small aircraft crashed in southwestern Oregon.

The Mail Tribune reports the two men were being treated Thursday for non-life threatening injuries, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Moran.

Both men are believed to be in their 20s, and one has serious injuries.

The incident was reported at 11:48 a.m. Thursday as a small Piper Cub-like aircraft appeared to be making an emergency landing in Eagle Point.

On its way down, the plane hit a fence and crashed into a field on private property.

The plane caught on fire and was destroyed except for the tail.

