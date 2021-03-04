Small Plane Crashes In Sisters
SISTERS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say two Bend residents were injured in a single-engine plane crash in central Oregon.
KTVZ reports just before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday the plane struck a treetop and crashed in a field while trying to land at Sisters Eagle Airport.
Sgt. Jayson Janes says deputies arrived in about two minutes and learned the two people had left the plane.
Janes says a 23-year-old woman who was the pilot was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Janes says a 24-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.