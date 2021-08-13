Small Plane Crashes In Pierce County

      Weather Alert
PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) – Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says a small plane crashed at the Pierce County airport in Puyallup.

The pilot was the only person on board, and their condition is unknown.

Thursday’s crash sparked a small brush fire near the runway at Thun Field.

Smoke drifted while fire crews hosed down smoldering grass in a video posted to the department’s Twitter account.

The fire was put out within an hour, and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.

A video posted on Twitter shows the plane with the word “Navy” painted on the side alongside a white star.

