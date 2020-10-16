Small Plane Crashes In Pierce County Parking Lot
PUYALLUP (AP) – Authorities say the pilot of a small plane crashed in the parking lot of a Pierce County strip mall shopping center.
KOMO reports the male pilot was flying alone in what appeared to be a Cessna plane.
Authorities said the pilot was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries after the crash, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.
No other injuries were reported.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the crash and officials from the National Transportation Safety Board were said to be en route to the scene.