Small Plane Crashes In Pierce County Parking Lot

Oct 16, 2020 @ 10:34am

PUYALLUP (AP) –  Authorities say the pilot of a small plane crashed in the parking lot of a Pierce County strip mall shopping center.

KOMO reports the male pilot was flying alone in what appeared to be a Cessna plane.

Authorities said the pilot was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries after the crash, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

No other injuries were reported.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the crash and officials from the National Transportation Safety Board were said to be en route to the scene.

