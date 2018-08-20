Small Plane Crashes At Site Of Willamette Country Music Festival
By Jordan Vawter
Aug 20, 2018 @ 9:58 PM
BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a pilot was injured when his small plane crashed at the site of a recently-held country music festival south of Salem near Brownsville.

Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm says deputies responded to the crash Monday and found that a single passenger experimental airplane had crashed into some temporary fencing where a festival beer garden had been.

Timm says 69-year-old John Loomis of Eugene told authorities he was taking photos of the area and the Willamette Country Music Festival site.

Timm says Loomis was taken by ambulance to a Springfield hospital with minor lacerations and back pain.

Authorities are investigating.

