Small Fire Breaks Out In Elementary School Classroom

WOODLAND, Wash. – Some quick thinking by a staff member helped a school in Woodland, Washington avoid disaster Friday.
Around 5:30 in the morning, the staff member found smoke inside a classroom at North Fork Elementary School and called 9-1-1.
Fire crews discovered wood chips in a terrarium on fire.
It’s believed a heating pad had been placed too close to combustible material.
Michael Green, the Superintendent of Woodland Public Schools, stated “We have a great team that is focused on safety and is always on the lookout for risks and hazards. We will use this opportunity to draw focus on the safe use of approved appliances with our entire team.”
Fire Chief John Nohr stated, “Our team was able to respond quickly and keep this incident small while our Community Risk reduction staff investigated the incident with the help of the Clark County Fire Marshals office. We are grateful for the positive safety culture and responsiveness of all of our School District partners. We will continue our work with all of our community partners, using examples like this, for ongoing fire prevention and safety efforts.”
Responding Units:
3 fire engines
1 ladder truck
3 chief officers
12 total personnel