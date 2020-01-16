Small Fire At Famous Big Pink Building In Downtown Portland
Portland, Ore. -There’s a small fire reported this morning at one of Portland’s most famous downtown high-rise buildings: Big Pink. 911 calls came in around 3:45am and a lot of firefighters responded to the U.S. Bancorp tower near Southwest 5th and west Burnside. We heard someone saw smoke coming from a 7th floor window. Portland fire and rescue tells us it was a smaller fire in a garbage can, in a stairwell. We’re working to find out more like what may have caused the small fire, and if anyone had to be evacuated from the building.