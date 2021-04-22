Small Crowd Participates in “Direct Action March”
Portland, Ore – Only a few dozen people showed up for a “direct action” protest in a small portion of downtown Portland last night.
About 20 people gathered near the Justice Center. A fire was lit in the street at Southwest 3rd and Main and, traffic was blocked at 2nd and Main. Some members of the group spray-painted the wall of the Justice Center and pointed red lasers at the security cameras on the building. About 40-people dressed in black marched through downtown and damaged a crosswalk signal at Southwest 2nd and Madison around 10 PM. The group dispersed about 30 minutes later. No arrests were made.