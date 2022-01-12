      Weather Alert

Community Policing at it’s Finest

Jan 12, 2022 @ 6:03am

Police officers face danger pretty much every day they’re on the job.   They don’t make a lot of money doing what they do.   They are our KXL Everyday Heroes this week.

Battleground Police Chief Mike Fort says it’s important for community members, especially kids, to get to know police officers.   He used to work patrol in Portland, and now heads up Battleground’s police force.   He says officers don’t consider themselves heroes, but it’s always a bonus to have children look up to them.

You can hear more of the story here:

 

 

 

 

