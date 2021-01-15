EXCLUSIVE: Small College Athletics Remain Sidelined By COVID Restrictions
Bart Valentine Court at Warner Pacific University (Courtesy: WPU Athletic Dept.)
PORTLAND, Ore — Small college athletics are still benched in Oregon due to COVID-19 restrictions and the impact is massive.
The only schools allowed to play are the four NCAA Division I schools: University of Oregon, Oregon State University, University of Portland, and Portland State University. Those athletic programs were granted waivers by the state to play.
Colleges and universities at the Division II and III levels, NAIA, and Junior Colleges cannot practice or play. Although some members of their conferences from other states have been allowed to travel into Oregon to play.
FM News 101 KXL reached out to Governor Kate Brown’s Office and the Oregon Health Authority on December 28th to ask if and when the state will allow everyone else to play. Our request for comment was not returned until we followed up two weeks later.
We received the following statement on January 13th from Charles Boyle, Deputy Communications Director for Governor Kate Brown:
“Oregon’s exception for collegiate sports currently applies only to NCAA Division I schools. No other collegiate institutions are eligible to submit protocols to OHA for review at this time. Oregon’s Division I institutions spent weeks in the fall working with the doctors and health experts at the Oregon Health Authority to implement rigorous health and safety standards. COVID-19 is still spreading in our communities, and contact sports remain a high-risk activity according to public health experts. While Oregon’s Division I teams have implemented daily testing, quarantine and isolation protocols, and other health and safety measures that will help mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19, there is no way to eliminate that risk. Governor Brown understands that this is a difficult time for all of Oregon’s athletes, from the youth level to college sports. But to expand Oregon’s sports exception would put more communities at risk. In the meantime, the best way we can all work together to bring back youth and more college sports in Oregon is to drive down the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to wear masks, maintain physical distance, avoid indoor social gatherings, stay home when sick, and get vaccinated when it is our turn.”
We asked when the state will allow additional protocols to be submitted and reviewed and were told: “COVID-19 will set the timeline for the safe resumption of indoor and outdoor sports in Oregon”. We were directed towards the state’s risk level guidance chart.
Multnomah, Lane and Benton counties are all under “Extreme Risk” which defines “gyms, indoor K-12 Sports, indoor collegiate sports, fitness organizations, indoor recreational sports, indoor pools” as prohibited. The waivers granted to the four NCAA Div. I schools overwrite these restrictions. We asked why they should be allowed to host games in an extreme risk county that go against the state’s restrictions, while the small colleges cannot? We have not received a response to our inquiry.
The impact is real for the thousands of college athletes who have worked so hard for the opportunity to compete, their coaches and athletic administration. Many of whom have not been told their status or whether they should have any hope for a season.
“Governor, I appeal to you on behalf of all of our student-athletes not only at our university, but all of those in Oregon that are unable to participate,” said Warner Pacific University Athletic Director Michael Wilson. “Our kids have done everything they can to be ready to play, and we just ask for your approval”.