Slower Speed Limit On A Stretch Of Marine Drive

Portland, Or. – The speed limit for a two mile stretch of Marine Drive has been lowered from 40 mph to 35 mph. Portland Bureau of Transportation says the goal is to cut down on the number of accidents on Marine Drive between I-5 and N.E. 33rd Drive. PBOT says there have been 140 crashes there in recent years. Speed safety cameras which were installed last winter will monitor drivers. For the next two weeks, warnings will be issued. Speeding drivers will receive a citation starting October 10th.

PBOT won state approval for the change, as part of the City’s Vision Zero effort to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries, on Aug. 30.