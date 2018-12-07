Slow Start To The Flu Season

Portland, Or. – Oregon’s flu season is off to a slow start compared to the last two years. Dr. Ann Thomas at the Oregon Health Authority has been monitoring the flu since 2001. She says “I would not say that influenza is circulating widely. You know, what could happen is that it might not hit until January and be really bad then. So, it’s hard to predict. What I would say is it’s not in full swing yet.”

She says Central and Southern Oregon are seeing higher levels of the flu than Portland is right now. She says that’s based on positive flu tests and out patient visits.

Dr. Thomas says it’s not too late to get a flu shot. She’s say its ” good to have that sort of protection over the holidays if you’re traveling, and in crowded spaces on a plane or with large family gatherings.”

Last flu season saw 1,500 people in Portland hospitalized because of the flu and she says that was a high number.