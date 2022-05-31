      Weather Alert

Skyview H.S. Student Arrested With Gun On Campus

May 31, 2022 @ 3:15pm

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A student at Skyview High School was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a loaded handgun to class.

The semi-automatic handgun was found by staff in the boy’s jacket pocket.  It had rounds in the magazine and an empty chamber.

The student said he brought it for self-defense.  He’s charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

This was the second arrest of an armed student in Southwest Washington following last week’s mass school shooting in Texas.

