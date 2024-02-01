KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Skyscraper Sized Asteroid Will Buzz Earth On Friday, Safely Passing Within 1.7 Million Miles

February 1, 2024 10:05AM PST
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers say an asteroid as big as a skyscraper will pass within 1.7 million miles of Earth on Friday.

There’s no chance of it hitting us since it will pass seven times the distance from Earth to the moon.

NASA estimates the space rock is between 690 feet and 1,575 feet across.

That means the asteroid could be similar in size to New York City’s Empire State Building or Chicago’s Willis Tower.

The asteroid was discovered in 2008.

It won’t be back our way again until 2032, but it will be a much more distant encounter, staying 45 million miles away.

