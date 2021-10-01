Sketch Released Of Victim In SE Portland Fatal Hit & Run

PORTLAND, Ore. — A sketch has been released to help identify a man who was hit by a car and died on the morning of September 2nd.
The crash happened at the intersection of McLoughlin Boulevard and Holgate around 9:50am. The victim was walking on the shoulder at the Holgate exit off McLoughlin.
The victim is described as white, 5’4″, about 150 lbs in his early 30’s with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He has a “JJR” tattoo on his left arm and a cross tattoo on his right shoulder.
The driver abandoned their vehicle and walked off from the scene. They’re described as a man who was not wearing a shirt with long hair in a bun.
The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team is still investigating this case.