Six Year Old Boy Killed By Two Dogs In NE Portland

Portland, Ore. – A 6-year-old boy was attacked and killed by two dogs on Tuesday morning, as reported by the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Portland police officers rushed to a residence near Northeast 112th Avenue and Schuyler Street in Portland at approximately 7:38 a.m. on Tuesday. A woman, covered in blood and identified as the homeowner and owner of the dogs, opened the door. The police spokesperson, Mike Benner, stated that she sustained injuries to her hands while attempting to intervene during the attack.

The boy’s grandmother, a friend of the homeowner, typically drops the child off at the dog owner’s house each morning. The woman then takes the boy to school. Tragically, upon the boy’s arrival on Tuesday morning, he opened the garage door, and the dogs attacked him. Regrettably, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dogs involved in the attack are Great Dane-Mastiff mixes, described as “very large and heavy dogs” by Benner. The owner of the dogs, who tried to stop the attack and sustained injuries, is now in the custody of Multnomah County Animal Services.

Benner mentioned that the owner made significant efforts to halt the attack, even resorting to grabbing a gun. She was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment, with injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

The PPB’s child abuse team is leading the investigation, with assistance from homicide detectives. It remains too early to determine if the owner of the dogs will face criminal charges, according to Benner. The tragic incident has left the community in shock, occurring just weeks before Christmas.