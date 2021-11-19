      Weather Alert

Six Taken To The Hosptial After School Bus Crashes Near Glenwood

Nov 19, 2021 @ 12:40pm

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – Six of the 36 people on a school bus were taken to the hospital  Friday morning after the bus crashed with a loose flatbed trailer on Highway 6.

Forest Grove Fire says the bus was taking high school students, teachers and a chaperone from the Nestucca School District to Portland for a field trip when the crash happened about seven miles west of Glenwood.

Those who were not taken to the hospital were placed on a new bus and returned to school.

All of the injuries are believed to be non Life-threatening.

